Broadway's biggest night is just days away, and that means it's time to spill the tea on this year's Tony-nominated artists.

What Broadway stars did this year's Tony contenders look up to—or want to be—when they were young, aspiring stars themselves? Find out who Corey Stoll, Kelli O'Hara, Kara Young and more of this year's Tony hopefuls idolized back when Broadway was still a far-off dream.