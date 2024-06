Broadway's biggest night is just days away, and that means it's time to spill the tea on this year's Tony-nominated artists.

A shiny, new trophy is on the horizon for a handful of this year's nominees, which got us thinking: What other big wins do these elite theatermakers have on their resumes? Find out who's an award-winning potluck guest, who considers love their greatest triumph and who's already got a Tony at home setting the bar high.