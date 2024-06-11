Evan Alexander Smith and David Josefsberg to Join Back to the Future on Broadway

Broadway's Back to the Future will welcome two new principal cast members to the Winter Garden Theatre beginning June 25. Evan Alexander Smith and David Josefsberg will join the cast as George McFly and Strickland, respectively. Smith, who is currently performing in the Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along, replaces original West End and Broadway star Hugh Coles, while Josefsberg, whose Broadway credits include Spamalot and Beetlejuice, assumes his role from Merritt David Janes.

The Broadway cast of Back to the Future also currently features Tony Award winner and 2024 Tony Award Nominee Roger Bart (Doc Brown), Casey Likes (Marty McFly), Liana Hunt (Lorraine Baines), Jelani Remy (Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry) and Nathaniel Hackmann (Biff Tannen). Rounding out the ensemble are Mikaela Secada (Jennifer Parker), Aaron Alcaraz, Will Branner, Victoria Byrd, Brendon Chan, Kevin Curtis, Nick Drake, Samuel Gerber, Marc Heitzman, Kimberly Immanuel, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Hannah Kevitt, Katie LaDuca, JJ Niemann, Jessie Peltier, Becca Petersen, Jonalyn Saxer, Blakely Slaybaugh, Gabi Stapula and Darius Wright.

Based on the 1985 film of the same name, Back to the Future opened at the Winter Garden Theatre on August 3, 2023. The musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award winner Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award winner Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series. Tony Award winner John Rando directs.