Broadway's biggest night is just days away, and that means it's time to spill the tea on this year's Tony-nominated artists.

What gift would this year's Tony contenders like to generously present to the other nominees? From the sweetly sentimental to the incredibly generous to the downright impractical (as well as the blatantly self-promotional), find out how director Danya Taymor, Jim Parsons, Roger Bart, Amber Iman and more would like to treat their peers and fellow award hopefuls.