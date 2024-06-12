Nominees for 2024 Jimmy Awards, Student Reporters and Inspiring Teachers Announced

The Broadway League Foundation has announced the nominees who will compete for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress at the 15th annual Jimmy Awards, the yearly showcase of the country's top high school musical theater talent. The event will take place at the Minskoff Theatre on June 24, hosted by Josh Groban.

Read the full list of nominees here.

The 2024 Jimmy Awards Student Reporter Initiative will also welcome two student reporters, Nicole Scimeca and Richard “Ricky” Ragazzo, who will cover the Jimmy Awards on social media, conducting exclusive interviews with the 2024 Best Actor and Best Actress winners following the awards ceremony. Additionally, the recipients of the 2024 Inspiring Teacher Award have been announced: Jacqueline McLean, Le Roy Jr. Sr. High School (Rochester, NY) and Paul Fillingim, Ronald Reagan High School (San Antonio, TX).

The creative team of the 15th annual Jimmy Awards includes director Van Kaplan, music supervisor Geoffrey Ko, choreographer Kiesha Lalama and feature group director/choreographer Luis Salgado.

The 2024 Jimmy Awards will stream for free online beginning at 7:30 PM ET on June 24 via the Jimmy Awards Facebook and YouTube channels. The ceremony will remain available online for three days afterwards, through June 27.

Watch Broadway.com's Road to the Jimmys series, highlighting some of the regional programs that send their young talent to the Jimmy Awards in New York City.