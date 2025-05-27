 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Jeb Brown, Darren Criss, Sadie Sink, Conrad Ricamora, Nicole Scherzinger and Justina Machado
(Photos by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

The Tonys' First-Timers Club Inducts Nicole Scherzinger, Darren Criss, Sadie Sink and More; Preview the Exclusive Photo Shoot and Interviews!

The Broadway Show
by Hayley Levitt • May 27, 2025
Sadie Sink, Justina Machado, Darren Criss, Conrad Ricamora, Nicole Scherzinger and Jeb Brown
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

It's that time of year for Broadway.com to celebrate some of the most exciting first-time Tony nominees of the season! For the next week, we'll be rolling out exclusive photos and interviews with Nicole Scherzinger (Sunset Boulevard), Darren Criss (Maybe Happy Ending), Justina Machado (Real Women Have Curves), Sadie Sink (John Proctor is the Villain), Conrad Ricamora (Oh, Mary!) and Jeb Brown (Dead Outlaw)—six of the performers who defined this year of theater and achieved a career milestone in the process. 

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the newest members of the First-Timers Club in the trailer below, and check back in each day for full interviews with each of the Broadway stars. 


Watch the June 4 episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal for even more interviews featuring this year's first-time Tony nominees.

The Broadway Show Credits: Directed by Zack R. Smith | Producers: Paul Wontorek and Beth Stevens | Senior Producers: Caitlin Moynihan and Lindsey Sullivan | Videographers: Eddie Lebron, Nick Shakra, and Ryan Windess
Photo Credits: Photography by Emilio Madrid | Photo Assistants: Eric Hodgman, Farley Schilling and Leandra Worth  | Location: Corner Studio
Styling Credits: Styling: Emma Pritchard  | Styling Assistant: Rina Andreatta

Related Shows

Sunset Boulevard

from $68.36

Dead Outlaw

from $65.10

Oh, Mary!

from $85.44

Maybe Happy Ending

from $65.10

Real Women Have Curves

from $53.16

John Proctor is the Villain

from $80.02
View All (6)

Star Files

Jeb Brown

Darren Criss

Justina Machado

Conrad Ricamora

Nicole Scherzinger

Sadie Sink
View All (6)

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Tonys' First-Timers Club Inducts Nicole Scherzinger, Darren Criss, Sadie Sink and More; Preview the Exclusive Photo Shoot and Interviews!
  2. Montego Glover to Play Momma Rose in Gypsy on Broadway During Audra McDonald's Vacation
  3. Tony Nominee Taylor Trensch on Feeling Brave in Floyd Collins and Remembering Gavin Creel
Back to Top