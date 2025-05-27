The Tonys' First-Timers Club Inducts Nicole Scherzinger, Darren Criss, Sadie Sink and More; Preview the Exclusive Photo Shoot and Interviews!

Sadie Sink, Justina Machado, Darren Criss, Conrad Ricamora, Nicole Scherzinger and Jeb Brown

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

It's that time of year for Broadway.com to celebrate some of the most exciting first-time Tony nominees of the season! For the next week, we'll be rolling out exclusive photos and interviews with Nicole Scherzinger (Sunset Boulevard), Darren Criss (Maybe Happy Ending), Justina Machado (Real Women Have Curves), Sadie Sink (John Proctor is the Villain), Conrad Ricamora (Oh, Mary!) and Jeb Brown (Dead Outlaw)—six of the performers who defined this year of theater and achieved a career milestone in the process.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the newest members of the First-Timers Club in the trailer below, and check back in each day for full interviews with each of the Broadway stars.



Watch the June 4 episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal for even more interviews featuring this year's first-time Tony nominees.

