Graham Phillips to Reunite with Teen Broadway Co-Star Elizabeth Gillies in Little Shop of Horrors

Graham Phillips will reunite with his fellow 13: The Musical alum Elizabeth Gillies in the off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors. Phillips will play Seymour opposite Gillies, who extends her run as Audrey. The two will co-star from June 17 through July 27.

Gillies currently stars alongside Milo Manheim, who plays his final performance as Seymour June 1. Between June 3 and June 15, the roles of Seymour and Audrey will be played by a rotating cast of Little Shop all-stars: Jeff Sears & Morgan Ashley Bryant (June 3-5); Weston Chandler Long & Morgan Ashley Bryant (June 6-8); Johnny Newcomb & Daria Pilar Redus (June 10-15).

In addition to his teenage turn in 13: The Musical (his Broadway debut in 2008), Phillips has been seen in a number of films including Goats, Evan Almighty, XOXO, Staten Island Summer and Blockers. He has also appeared in Riverdale and Atypical, and starred in ABC’s The Little Mermaid Live.

The current cast of Little Shop of Horrors additionally features Jeremy Kushnier as Dr. Orin Scrivello DDS, Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers as Mushnik, Major Attaway as The Voice of Audrey II, Hailey Thomas as Ronnette, Daria Pilar Redus as Crystal and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Weston Chandler Long, Savannah Lee Birdsong, Christine Wanda, Aveena Sawyer, Jeff Sears, Michael Iannucci, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, Johnny Newcomb and Jon Riddleberger.

Little Shop of Horrors features a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken. Michael Mayer directs the long-running revival, which opened at the Westside Theatre in fall 2019.