Aaron Lazar Will Release Star-Studded Debut Album, Impossible Dream

The actor and singer Aaron Lazar, whose Broadway credits include roles in The Phantom of the Opera, The Light in the Piazza and Les Misérables, is set to release his debut album, featuring an array of guest performers from Broadway and beyond. Impossible Dream will be released on August 16 (To pre-order, click here.)

The album includes performances by Neil Patrick Harris, Josh Groban, Kristin Chenoweth, Kelli O’Hara, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kate Baldwin, Norm Lewis, recording artist Loren Allred, the late Rebecca Luker, the National Children's Chorus, the Broadway Inspirational Voices and more. Joining the aforementioned stars in a star-studded group performance of "The Impossible Dream" from the musical Man of La Mancha are Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Liz Callaway, Joanna Gleason, Brian d'Arcy James, Adrienne Warren, Shoshana Bean, Christy Altomare, Christiane Noll, Adam Jacobs and more.

Lazar recently revealed to the Broadway community that he has been diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease Ameotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (A.L.S.), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. As he explained in an interview with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek, Lazar has adopted “The Impossible Dream” as the anthem of his quest to heal.

“This album is incredibly special,” Lazar said in a statement, “not just because it is my debut album but also because it is an extraordinary opportunity to celebrate what I’m learning: We all have the power within us to make the impossible possible and we help each other heal. My heart is so full to work with such truly magnificent artists and friends. I thank them and the Broadway community for their incredible love and support.”

Lazar added, “As we raise awareness to end ALS, I hope fans of Broadway and music will enjoy this Impossible Dream come true!”

The band features Joe Block, Jay Sawyer, Sam Weber, Marc Malsegna, Sterling Cozza, Brian Byrne, Mitch Bell, Rei Bowen, David Bowen, David Das and the Onyx Lane Chamber Orchestra. The album is co-produced and arranged by Grammy winner Kitt Wakeley and co-produced by Estabrooks and Lazar.

A portion of the album’s proceeds will benefit the ALS Network, an organization committed to helping people live longer and better with ALS. On Jan 19, the ALS Network presented Lazar with the Essey Spotlight Award for his commitment to raising ALS awareness around the globe.