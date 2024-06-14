Broadway Bares: Hit the Strip to Feature Ariana DeBose, Amber Iman, Amber Ardolino and More

Broadway Bares: Hit the Strip, this year's Vegas-themed edition of the annual striptease fundraising event, has announced a lineup of Broadway performers to take the stage. Produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Broadway Bares will have two performances at 9:30 PM and midnight on June 23 at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

The show will feature special appearances by Oscar winner and Tony Awards host Ariana DeBose, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Taylor Iman Jones, Jelani Remy, Constantine Rousouli, Johnny Sibilly and The Boy Band Project’s Jesse Corbin, John Edwards, Chris Messina, Travis Nesbitt and Jesse Starrs.

Striptease leads include former Broadway.com vlogger Amber Ardolino, Ehizoje Azeke, Kristina Doucette, burlesque star Jake DuPree, Aydin Eyikan, Michael Graceffa, 2024 Tony nominee Amber Iman, Nick Kenkel, Cajai Kennedy, Wayne “Juice” Mackins, Yani Marin, Elliot Mattox, Jimin Moon, Benjamin Rivera, Alvin Ailey School and Martha Graham Center instructor Ben Schultz and Andrew Slane.

Tony Award-winning director and choreographer and Broadway Bares creator Jerry Mitchell serves as executive producer, alongside Nick Kenkel. Kellen Stancil, a Broadway Bares veteran who recently concluded an 11-year run as dance captain at Broadway’s The Lion King, will direct. He is joined by associate director Paula DeLuise and assistant director Andres Acosta. Choreographers (in addition to Stancil) include John Alix, Mike Baerga, Phil Colgan, Karla Puno Garcia, Billy Griffin, Amber Jackson, Jonathan Lee, Leo Moctezuma, Rachelle Rak, Michael Lee Scott and Maleek Washington.

Last year’s edition, Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park, raised $1.88 million, bringing Bares’ lifetime total to more than $26 million.