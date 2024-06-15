Grammy-Winning Rapper Nas Joins Creative Team for Broadway Musical Adaptation of Beat Street

Tonight, at a 40th anniversary screening of Beat Street at the Tribeca Film Festival, Grammy Award-winning rapper Nas announced that he has joined the creative team adapting the 1984 hip-hop film into a Broadway musical. The show will be produced by Arthur Baker, Michael Holman and Richard Fearn. Holman was also an associate producer of the original film, and Baker was its co-producer, composer and music producer. Additional creative team members will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Beat Street wasn’t just a film—it spread the revolution of hip-hop culture throughout the country and the world. It left an indelible mark, inspiring generations of young artists and creating new hip-hop fans alike,” Nas said in a statement. “It’s a thrill for me to join the creative team of Beat Street, bringing the raw energy of hip-hop into the fabric of Broadway. It’s an honor to breathe new life into this iconic work and celebrate its enduring legacy.”

Set in the early 1980s, Beat Street revolves around a group of aspiring young talents in the South Bronx, including a graffiti artist, a DJ and a break-dancer, as they pursue their dreams in the emerging hip-hop scene while facing the challenges of urban life. The film was produced by Harry Belafonte and David V. Picker, with music by Belafonte and Arthur Baker; story by Steven Hager; screenplay by Andrew Davis, David Gilbert and Paul Golding; and directed by Stan Lathan. The cast was led by Rae Dawn Chong, Gus Davis and Jon Chardiet.

The film was also notable for appearances by major artists of the era, including Doug E. Fresh, DJ Kool Herc, Afrika Bambataa & The Sonic Force, Us Girls, The Treacherous Three, Magnificent Force, The New York City Breakers, Rock Steady Crew and Grandmaster Melle Mel & The Furious Five, among others.

The soundtrack for Beat Street, released in two volumes, was produced by Baker. Volume One was one of the first rap albums to be certified gold.