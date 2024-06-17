See the Newly Minted Tony Award Winners Show Off Their Trophies

The 77th Annual Tony Awards crowned its victors on June 16 at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. Take a look below at some of Broadway's newest Tony Award winners as they take their trophies for a victory lap.

Merrily We Roll Along star Jonathan Groff holding his Tony Award for Best Lead Actor in a Musical

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Will Brill taking a bite out of his Tony for Best Featured Actor in a Play

Appropriate star Sarah Paulson and playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins celebrate their Tony wins together

Kecia Lewis achieved a career milestone with her first Tony win for her featured performance in the musical Hell’s Kitchen

