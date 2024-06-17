See the Newly Minted Tony Award Winners Show Off Their Trophies

2024 Tony Award winners Jonathan Groff, Maleah Joi Moon and Sarah Paulson
(Photos: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
The 77th Annual Tony Awards
crowned its victors on June 16 at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. Take a look below at some of Broadway's newest Tony Award winners as they take their trophies for a victory lap.
Merrily We Roll Along star Jonathan Groff holding his Tony Award for Best Lead Actor in a Musical
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)
Will Brill taking a bite out of his Tony for Best Featured Actor in a Play
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)
Appropriate star Sarah Paulson and playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins celebrate their Tony wins together
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)
Kecia Lewis achieved a career milestone with her first Tony win for her featured performance in the musical Hell’s Kitchen
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)
Hell’s Kitchen star Maleah Joi Moon took home the prize for Best Leading Actress in a Musical
(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Shaina Taub won two trophies on Tony night for her book and score for Suffs
(Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Jeremy Strong won the Tony for Best Leading Actor in a Play for his performance in An Enemy of the People (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
David Adjmi’s Stereophonic won the Tony Award for Best Play (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
First-time nominee Daniel Radcliffe won the Tony for his performance as Charley Kringas in Merrily We Roll Along (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Three-time nominee Kara Young finally took home the award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her performance in Purlie Victorious (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)
Debra Martin Chase, Justin Levine, Zach Chance, Joshua Boone, Matthew Rego, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie, Tony-winning director Danya Taymor, Rick Kuperman and The Outsiders cast and crew celebrate their Best Musical win (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
