The Outsiders Wins Best Musical in a Split Tony Year; Read the Complete Winners List!

The 77th Annual Tony Awards were broadcast this evening live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. The ceremony was hosted by Ariana DeBose, with the pre-show, The Tony Awards: Act One, hosted by Julianne Hough and Utkarsh Ambudkar.
The Alicia Keys musical Hell’s Kitchen, which came into the ceremony with 13 nominations, walked away with two awards for performers Maleah Joi Moon (Lead Actress in a Musical) and Kecia Lewis (Featured Actress in a Musical). David Adjmi’s rock-and-roll drama Stereophonic, which also arrived with a record-breaking 13 nominations, earned a total of five trophies including Best Play, Best Direction of a Play for Daniel Aukin and Best Featured Actor in a Play for Will Brill. The Outsiders, which had 12 nominations, won a total of four awards, including the big prize of Best Musical. Suffs, which entered the race with six nominations, made the musical's author and star Shaina Taub a two-time Tony winner, with Taub winning for both her book and score.
In the musical revival category, Merrily We Roll Along was up for a total of seven awards, with stars Lindsay Mendez, Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe (a first-time nominee) in contention. Groff and Radcliffe both won in their categories, with the production winning the Tony for Best Revival of a Musical. Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' family drama Appropriate won the Tony for Best Revival of a Play, with its star Sarah Paulson winning the trophy for Best Lead Actress in a Play.
Reasd the full list of winners below, indicated in bold with an asterisk.
BEST MUSICAL
Hell’s Kitchen
Illinoise
*The Outsiders
Suffs
Water for Elephants
BEST PLAY
Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Mary Jane
Mother Play
Prayer for the French Republic
*Stereophonic
BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Gutenberg! The Musical!
*Merrily We Roll Along
The Who's Tommy
BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY
*Appropriate
An Enemy of the People
Purlie Victorious
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Eden Espinosa, Lempicka
Kelli O’Hara, Days of Wine and Roses
*Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen
Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook
Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Brody Grant, The Outsiders
*Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along
Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Dorian Harewood, The Notebook
Brian d'Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE IN A PLAY
Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
Jessica Lange, Mother Play
Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
*Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A PLAY
William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya
Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious
Liev Schreiber, Doubt: A Parable
*Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People
Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A PLAY
Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable
Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play
Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic
*Kara Young, Purlie Victorious
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A PLAY
*Will Brill, Stereophonic
Eli Gelb, Stereophonic
Jim Parsons, Mother Play
Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic
Corey Stoll, Appropriate
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen
Amber Iman, Lempicka
Nikki M. James, Suffs
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python’s Spamalot
*Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen
Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along
Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Roger Bart, Back to the Future: The Musical
Joshua Boone, The Outsiders
Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell’s Kitchen
Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders
*Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along
Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL
Kristoffer Diaz, Hell's Kitchen
Bekah Brunstetter, The Notebook
Adam Rapp and Justin Levine, The Outsiders
*Shaina Taub, Suffs
Rick Elice, Water for Elephants
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE (MUSIC AND/OR LYRICS) WRITTEN FOR THE THEATRE
Adam Guettel, Days of Wine and Roses
David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love
Will Butler, Stereophonic
*Shaina Taub, Suffs
Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, The Outsiders
BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A PLAY
dots, Appropriate
dots, An Enemy of the People
Derek McLane, Purlie Victorious
David Zinn, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
*David Zinn, Stereophonic
BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders
Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell's Kitchen
Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants
David Korins, Here Lies Love
Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, Lempicka
Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back to the Future: The Musical
*Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A PLAY
Dede Ayite, Appropriate
*Dede Ayite, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic
Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious
David Zinn, An Enemy of the People
BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
Dede Ayite, Hell's Kitchen
*Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby
David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants
Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Paul Tazewell, Suffs
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A PLAY
Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the People
Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic
Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic
*Jane Cox, Appropriate
Natasha Katz, Grey House
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise
Isabella Byrd, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Natasha Katz, Hell's Kitchen
Bradley King and David Bengali, Water for Elephants
*Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders
BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A PLAY
Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane
Tom Gibbons, Grey House
Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate
*Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic
BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love
Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Along
Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Gareth Owen, Hell's Kitchen
*Cody Spencer, The Outsiders
BEST DIRECTION OF A PLAY
*Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic
Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane
Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious
Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate
Whitney White, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL
Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along
Michael Greif, Hell's Kitchen
Leigh Silverman, Suffs
Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants
*Danya Taymor, The Outsiders
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love
Camille A. Brown, Hell's Kitchen
Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders
*Justin Peck, Illinoise
Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants
BEST ORCHESTRATIONS
Timo Andres, Illinoise
Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic
Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance), The Outsiders
Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell's Kitchen
*Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along