Revel with Broadway's Best at the Carlyle Hotel's Tony Awards After Party

Photo Op
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 18, 2024
"Merrily We Roll Along" Tony Award winners Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff celebrate their big night at the Carlyle Hotel (Photos by Jenny Anderson for Broadway.com)

As the curtain came down on the 77th Annual Tony Awards, the 2023-24 Broadway season drew to an official close. And that means one thing for the stars of the stage. Time to party! Look inside the invite-only event at New York City's Carlyle Hotel, hosted by John Gore and Rick Miramontez, where newly crowned Tony winners and the artists that keep Broadway's wheels turning kick up their heels and celebrate in style. Plus, get a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of an upcoming episode of The Broadway Show!

More than seven months since the show opened on Broadway, Sarah Paulson took home the Tony for her performance in Appropriate
Billy Porter, recipient of the Isabelle Stevenson Award, strikes a pose
Kara Young, third-time nominee and first-time winner, was in a reflective mood
Leslie Odom Jr. and wife Nicolette Robinson enjoyed some calm after the storm in Bemelmans Bar
