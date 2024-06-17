Phylicia Rashad, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Victoria Clark and Jordan Donica Join The Gilded Age Season Three

The Gilded Age, Tony nominee Julian Fellowes' HBO drama series about the power struggle between old and new money in late-19th-century New York City, has announced new stars for its upcoming third season.

New cast members include two-time Tony winner Phylicia Rashad, Tony nominee Jordan Donica, Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell and two-time Tony winner Victoria Clark. Rashad will recur as Mrs. Elizabeth Kirkland, a woman from a prominent family in Newport with ties dating back to the American Revolution; Donica will recur as Dr. William Kirkland, a kind, handsome, doctor from the prominent Kirkland family; Mitchell will guest star as Frederick Kirkland, a pastor of a prominent Black church and patriarch of the Kirkland family (husband to Elizabeth, father to William); and Clark will guest star as Joan Carlton, a kind, genial woman from the old money side of New York high society.

Stars of The Gilded Age include Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski, Louisa Jacobson, and Denée Benton. Additional theater veterans who appear in the series include Audra McDonald, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Donna Murphy, Kelli O'Hara, Michael Cerveris, Douglas Sills and Nathan Lane, among others.

The Gilded Age is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. The season three release date has yet to be announced.