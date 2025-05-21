 Skip to main content
Tony Nominee Tom Francis Sings the Title Song from Sunset Boulevard—Indoors

Club Broadway.com
by Hayley Levitt • May 21, 2025
Tom Francis
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Tom Francis is all over TikTok singing the title song from Sunset BoulevardBut usually, he's on the move.

Francis stars opposite Nicole Scherzinger as Joe Gillis in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, reimagined by director Jamie Lloyd. And in a rare event, Broadway.com captured his Olivier Award-winning (and now Tony-nominated) performance of the song with the actor standing in one place. Instead of battling the elements outside the St. James, he gets the bright lights of the Broadway.com studio.

Watch the full video below. 

