Tony Nominee Tom Francis Sings the Title Song from Sunset Boulevard—Indoors

Tom Francis is all over TikTok singing the title song from Sunset Boulevard. But usually, he's on the move.

Francis stars opposite Nicole Scherzinger as Joe Gillis in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, reimagined by director Jamie Lloyd. And in a rare event, Broadway.com captured his Olivier Award-winning (and now Tony-nominated) performance of the song with the actor standing in one place. Instead of battling the elements outside the St. James, he gets the bright lights of the Broadway.com studio.

Watch the full video below.