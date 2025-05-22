James Corden, Neil Patrick Harris and Bobby Cannavale to Star in Broadway Revival of Yasmina Reza's Art

Tony Award winner James Corden, Tony Award winner Neil Patrick Harris and two-time Tony Award nominee Bobby Cannavale will return to Broadway this summer in a 17-week limited run of Yasmina Reza's play Art, translated by Christopher Hampton. Directed by Scott Ellis, the production will begin previews August 28 ahead of a September 16 opening at the Music Box Theatre. Performances run through December 21.

Art, originally a French-language play, premiered on Broadway in 1998, winning the Tony Award for Best Play. Victor Garber starred as Serge, with Alan Alda as Marc and Alfred Molina as Yvan. The play follows the three longtime friends who find themselves at odds after Serge buys an expensive and completely white painting, setting off a debate about what constitutes "art." In the revival, Harris will play Serge, with Cannavale as Marc and Corden as Yvan.

Corden, widely known as the host of CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden from 2015 to 2023, made his Broadway debut in 2006 in The History Boys, returning in 2012 to lead the comedy One Man, Two Guvnors and winning a Tony Award for his performance. Harris, well known for his many TV roles, earned a 2014 Tony Award for his lead performance in the Broadway revival of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. His other Broadway credits include Assassins, Proof and Cabaret. Cannavale earned Tony nominations for his performances in Mauritius (2008) and The Motherf**ker with the Hat (2011). He has also performed on Broadway in Glengarry Glen Ross, The Big Knife and The Lifespan of a Fact. Both Corden and Harris have also hosted the Tony Awards (Corden in 2016 and 2019 and Harris in 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2013).

The production's design team will be announced at a later date.