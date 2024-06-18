Swept Away, the Avett Brothers Musical, Will Play Broadway's Longacre Theatre

Swept Away, a new musical scored by the Avett Brothers and previously announced to be headed for Broadway this fall, will take up residency at the Longacre Theatre. Preview performances are scheduled to begin October 29 ahead of a November 19 opening.

Directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, American Idiot) with a book by Tony winner John Logan (Moulin Rouge!) and choreography by Tony nominee David Neumann (Hadestown), Swept Away had its world premiere at the Berkeley Repertory Theatre in 2022 and was subsequently staged at Arena Stage in Washington D.C.

Broadway casting will be announced at a later date, but Arena Stage cast members John Gallagher, Jr., Stark Sands, Adrian Blake Enscoe and Wayne Duvall joined the Avett Brothers on stage at Forest Hills Stadium on May 17 to participate in the announcement of the production's Broadway transfer.

Including Avett Brothers songs such as “No Hard Feelings,” “Murder in the City” and “Ain’t No Man”, the musical is inspired by the Avett Brothers’ 2004 concept album Mignonette, which was itself inspired by the story of the 1844 shipwreck of that name.

The Broadway creative team includes music supervisor Brian Usifer, music arrangers/orchestrators Chris Miller and Brian Usifer, music director Will Van Dyke, Tony Award-winning set designer Rachel Hauck, Tony Award-winning costume designer Susan Hilferty, four-time Tony Award-winning lighting designer Kevin Adams and Tony Award-winning sound designer John Shivers.