Lisa Howard, Nathan Lee Graham and Tommy Bracco to Join Titanique

Lisa Howard, Nathan Lee Graham and Tommy Bracco will join the cast of Titanique at the Daryl Roth Theatre this summer. Howard will take over the role of The Unsinkable Molly Brown while Graham assumes the role of Ruth Dewitt Bukater, both beginning performances June 25. Bracco, who is currently performing on Broadway in The Heart of Rock and Roll, will join Titanique as Victor Garber beginning July 11. The musical is scheduled to run off-Broadway through February 23, 2025.

The cast currently stars Dee Roscioli in the role of Céline Dion, Lindsay Heather Pearce as Rose, Michael Williams as Jack, Elliott Mattox as Victor Garber (through June 23), Michael Di Liberto as Ruth (through June 23), Brandon Contreras as Cal, Anne Fraser Thomas as The Unsinkable Molly Brown (through June 23), and Marcus Antonio as The Iceberg. Rounding out the current acting company are Brad Greer, who covers the role of Cal through June 24, and the role of Victor Garber from June 25-July 10; Sara Gallo; Chani Maisonet (through June 30); Tess Marshall; Garrett Poladian; and Terrence Williams Jr. Rae Davenport, who is set to join the ensemble on July 2.

Titanique is a campy comedic reimagining of the blockbuster movie Titanic—itself based on the true story of the 1912 maritime disaster—this time with Canadian icon and gale-force vocalist Céline Dion at the helm. The show features such stirring ballads as “My Heart Will Go On,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “All By Myself” and “Who Let the Dogs Out?” and is co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, with direction by Blue.