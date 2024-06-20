 Skip to main content
Aaron Tveit and Singer JoJo to Return to Broadway's Moulin Rouge!

News
by Darryn King • Jun 20, 2024
Aaron Tveit and JoJo
(Photo c/o Matt Ross PR; Alfredo Flores)

Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit and singer Joanna “JoJo” Levesque will return to Broadway’s Moulin Rouge!  Tveit, an original cast member, will reprise his performance as Christian with JoJo returning to the role of Satine. The duo will replace Courtney Reed and Derek Klena, who will play their final performances on July 21. Tveit and JoJo’s limited engagement will run July 23 through October 13 at the Al Hirschfeld Theater.

Tveit earned his first Tony Award for originating the role of Christian. Most recently, he played the title character in Sweeney Todd opposite Sutton Foster. His other Broadway credits include Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal, Wicked and Hairspray.

JoJo rose to fame at the age of 13 with her eponymous debut album, singing a catchy blend of R&B-inspired pop. As an actress, she starred in 2006’s RV with Robin Williams and made her Broadway debut as Satine in Moulin Rouge! Last year.

They join a cast that includes Austin Durant as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Sophie Carmen Jones as Nini, with Hailee Kaleem Wright as the Satine Alternate.

Based on the 2001 movie directed by Baz Luhrmann, Moulin Rouge! is set to a kaleidoscopic score that mashes up decades’ worth of pop classics. It is directed by Alex Timbers, with a book by John Logan and choreography by Sonya Tayeh.

