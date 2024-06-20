Manhattan Theatre Club Announces Three More World Premieres for 2024-25 Season

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced three more world premieres for the off-Broadway stage in its upcoming 2024-25 season. MTC will produce Dakar 2000 written by Pulitzer finalist Rajiv Joseph (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, King James), directed by May Adrales; We Had a World by Tony nominee Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews, Prayer for the French Republic), directed by Trip Cullman; and Bad Kreyol, written by Tony nominee Dominique Morisseau (Ain't Too Proud, Skeleton Crew) and directed by Tiffany Nichole Green.

An interrogation of cultural identity and global impact co-produced with Signature Theatre, Bad Kreyol centers on the reunion of Simone, a first-generation Haitian American, and her Haitian-born and -raised cousin Gigi. Previews begin fall 2024 at Signature Center.

A world-premiere thriller commissioned by MTC, Dakar 2000 opens in Senegal on the eve of Y2K. After a Peace Corps volunteer survives a mysterious car accident, he forms an unlikely relationship with an imposing State Department operative. When it becomes clear that they both have secrets, the volunteer is roped into a darker side of public service. The play will begin performances in winter 2025.

In We Had a World, a dying woman calls her grandson and asks him to write a play about their family. “But I want you to promise me something,” she says. “Make it as bitter and vitriolic as possible." In this searing, funny and deeply personal play, the author of last season's Prayer for the French Republic recreates 30 years of family fights, monstrous behavior, enormous cruelty and enduring love. Performances begin 2025.

Casting, creative team and other details about the shows will be announced at a later date.

As previously reported, MTC’s 2024-25 season will include the vaccination-debate comedy Eureka Day, the Sondheim revue Old Friends and, off-Broadway, Vladimir.