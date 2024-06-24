Teen Comedy Can't Hardly Wait Is Becoming a Musical

Deborah Kaplan, who wrote and directed the 1998 teen comedy Can't Hardly Wait alongside Harry Elfont, took to Instagram over the weekend to tease a musical adaptation of the cult classic film. Posting a logo, tagging a @canthardlywaitthemusical account and adding the hashtag #comingsoon, she commented, "And that's all I'm able to say."

Set at a high school graduation party, Can't Hardly Wait follows in the John Hughes tradition of tracking teen romances and school caste systems. The film starred Ethan Embry, Charlie Korsmo, Lauren Ambrose, Peter Facinelli, Seth Green and Jennifer Love Hewitt, with ensemble performances and cameo appearances by young Holywood stars including Selma Blair, Jason Segel, Melissa Joan Hart, Jerry O’Connell, Donald Faison, Jaime Pressly and many others.

According to a Deadline report, the musical will be directed by Kate Sullivan and written by Sinead Daly, with arrangements and orchestrations by Jesse Vargas. Producers include Michael Barra and Allison Bressi of Lively McCabe Entertainment, as well as Natalia Nastaskin and Ramon Villa of Primary Wave Music. The score will comprise hits of the late ’90s and early 2000s sourced from the Primary Wave and Sony Music Publishing Catalogs.

Additional production information has not yet been announced.