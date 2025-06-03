It’s Showtime Again! Beetlejuice to Haunt Broadway in the Fall; Tickets Now on Sale

He said it three times and now he’s back! The chaos-loving ghost at the center of Beetlejuice has unfinished business on Broadway. The first national tour of the hit musical, based on Tim Burton’s 1988 film, will return for a 13-week limited engagement at the Palace Theatre from October 8 through January 3, 2026. Tickets are now on sale.

Beetlejuice originally opened at the Winter Garden Theatre on March 28, 2019, and played through March 11, 2020, when Broadway shut down due to the pandemic. It resumed performances at the Marquis Theatre beginning April 8, 2022, and concluded its run on January 8, 2023. During its initial Broadway engagement, Beetlejuice received eight Tony Award nominations, including one for Best Musical. The production is directed by Alex Timbers, with a score by Eddie Perfect and a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King. Choreography is by Connor Gallagher, with music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul.

The story centers on Lydia Deetz, a gothic teenager fascinated with the afterlife. When she discovers her new home is haunted by a recently deceased couple and a mischievous demon, she teams up with Beetlejuice to scare off the living. Things spiral quickly, as Beetlejuice proves to be more unpredictable than helpful.

The production includes scenic design by David Korins, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Peter Hylenski and projection design by Peter Nigrini, with puppet design by Michael Curry, special effects by Jeremy Chernick, illusions by Michael Weber, music producing by Matt Stine and dance arrangements by David Dabbon.

The current touring cast features Justin Collette as Beetlejuice, Madison Mosley as Lydia, Megan McGinnis as Barbara, Will Burton as Adam, Jesse Sharp as Charles and Sarah Litzsinger as Delia.