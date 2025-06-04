The Bear's Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach Will Come to Broadway in Stephen Adly Guirgis' Dog Day Afternoon in 2026

Dog Day Afternoon, a new play based on the 1972 true crime story and adapted from the Oscar-winning motion picture, will premiere on Broadway in spring 2026. Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Stephen Adly Guirgis and directed by two-time Olivier Award winner Rupert Goold, the play will star The Bear castmates Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Sonny Amato and Sal DeSilva, respectively, in their Broadway debuts. Dog Day Afternoon follows the ensuing chaos when one man's desperate act captivates the nation as a Brooklyn bank robbery goes wrong.

Jon Bernthal is a veteran of more than 30 theatrical productions and most recently started the Ojai Theatre Festival, where he produced and starred in a production of Martyna Majok’s Ironbound opposite Marin Ireland. He is featured in the 2025 films The Accountant 2 (alongside Ben Affleck) and The Amateur (alongside Rami Malek), and recently wrapped production on Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. He is best known for playing Shane Walsh on the AMC horror drama series The Walking Dead and won a Primetime Emmy Award for his recurring guest role as Michael Berzatto in the Hulu series The Bear.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach is New York City-based stage and screen actor known for his two-time Emmy Award-winning performance as Richie Jerimovich on The Bear. He performed off-Broadway in the Horton Foote-directed When They Speak of Rita, Naomi Iizuka’s 36 Views at the Public Theater, Christopher Shinn’s On The Mountain, Lanford Wilson’s Fifth of July, Austin Pendleton’s heartfelt 2011 interpretation of Chekhov’s Three Sisters and more. He will next be seen alongside castmates Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn and Vanessa Kirby in the Marvel Cinematic Universe feature The Fantastic Four: First Steps, in which he plays Ben Grimm, The Thing.

Stephen Adly Guirgis’ other plays include Between Riverside and Crazy (2015 Pulitzer Prize), Our Lady of 121st Street, Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train, In Arabia, We’d All Be Kings, The Last Days of Judas Iscariot, The Little Flower of East Orange, The Motherf***er with the Hat and more.