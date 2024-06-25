Jez Butterworth's The Hills of California Will Bring Its West End Stars to Broadway

The Hills of California, a new play by Jez Butterworth that recently concluded its run at the Harold Pinter Theatre in the West End, will bring its London stars to New York City for the production's Broadway premiere this fall. As previously announced, the limited engagement, directed by Sam Mendes (who also directed Butterworth's The Ferryman on Broadway), will begin September 11 at the Broadhurst Theatre with an official opening set for September 29.

Reprising their West End performances will be Olivier Award winner and Tony nominee Laura Donnelly as Joan/Veronica; Leanne Best as Gloria; Ophelia Lovibond as Ruby; Helena Wilson as Jill; Nancy Allsop as Young Gloria; Sophia Ally as Young Ruby; Lara McDonnell as Young Joan; and Nicola Turner as Young Jill. Further casting will be announced at a later date.

In the sweltering heat of a 1970s summer, the Webb sisters return to their childhood home in Blackpool, an English seaside town, where their mother Veronica lies dying upstairs. Gloria and Ruby now have families of their own. Jill never left. And Joan? No one’s heard from her in twenty years… but Jill insists that their mother’s favorite won’t let them down this time.

The run-down Sea View Guest House is haunted by bittersweet memories of amusement park rides and overdue bills. Back in the 1950s, each night the girls rehearse their singing act, managed by their fiercely loving single mom. But when a record producer offers a shot at fame and a chance to escape, it will cost them all dearly.

The creative team for The Hills of California includes Rob Howell (scenic and costume design), Natasha Chivers (lighting design), Nick Powell (composer, sound design and arrangements), Ellen Kane (choreography), Candida Caldicot (musical supervision and arrangements), Amy Ball (UK casting director, Verity Naughton (U.K. young persons’ casting director), Jim Carnahan CSA, JV Mercanti (U.S. casting director) and Zoé Ford Burnett (associate director).