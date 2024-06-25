Academy Award Winner Adrien Brody and Emmy Winner Samira Wiley to Perform at London's Donmar Warehouse

Adrien Brody, the Academy Award-winning star of The Pianist, will make his London theater debut in the world premiere of The Fear of 13, an adaptation of the documentary film of the same name. The production is part of the Donmar Warehouse’s upcoming season, which also includes Lynn Nottage’s Intimate Apparel, starring Emmy winner and The Handmaid’s Tale actress Samira Wiley.

The Fear of 13 is based on the true story of Nick Yarris, who was convicted of murder after a routine traffic stop and spent 22 years on death row. It is directed by Justin Martin (Prima Facie), begins performances on October 4 and runs through November 30. The play is written by the American playwright Lindsey Ferrentino; The Queen of Versailles, with a book by Ferrentino, begins performances in Boston in July.

In Intimate Apparel, Wiley will play Esther, who sews exquisite lingerie for women from all walks of life. Successful and fiercely independent, she dreams of opening her own beauty salon, but can’t shake the longing to fall in love. When she begins to receive beautiful letters from a lonesome stranger, it looks like it could just be her ticket to happiness.

In New York, Wiley appeared in Love’s Labor's Lost with the Public Theater and was a Broadway producer of Thoughts of a Colored Man. She also headlined the acclaimed Blues for an Alabama Sky at the National Theatre in London. Intimate Apparel is directed by Lynette Linton, previously the resident assistant director at the Donmar. Performances run from June 20 through August 9, 2025.

The Donmar’s season also includes the UK premiere of Dave Malloy's Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, and the world premiere of Backstroke, written and directed by Anna Mackmin. For more information about the upcoming season, visit the Donmar Warehouse website.