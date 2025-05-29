Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Will Reunite for a Performance at the Tony Awards

Hamilton creator and original star Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with other members of the show's original Broadway cast, will reunite for a special performance at the 78th Annual Tony Awards to celebrate the musical's 10th anniversary.

In addition to Miranda, performers include Carleigh Bettiol, Andrew Chappelle, Ariana DeBose, Alysha Deslorieux, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Sydney James Harcourt, Neil Haskell, Sasha Hutchings, Christopher Jackson, Thayne Jasperson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Stephanie Klemons, Morgan Marcell, Javier Muñoz, Leslie Odom, Jr., Okieriete Onaodowan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Phillipa Soo, Seth Stewart, Betsy Struxness, Ephraim Sykes and Voltaire Wade-Greene.

Hamilton swept the 70th Annual Tony Awards in 2016 with a record-breaking 16 nominations and 11 wins, including Best Musical. The groundbreaking production about founding father Alexander Hamilton went on to earn a Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. Its original Broadway cast recording recently became the first in history to be certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Hamilton will celebrate its official anniversary on August 6. Miranda has already kicked off festivities with the return of the Ham4Ham concert series outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre, where the musical has been running for a decade. This fall, Leslie Odom Jr. is set to reprise his Tony Award-winning performance as Aaron Burr for a limited engagement.

With book, music and lyrics by Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now, based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography.

The 78th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, will be held on Sunday, June 8 at Radio City Music Hall. The show will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ in the U.S.