The Touring Cast of Back to the Future Promises to Blow Minds Across the Country

Back to the Future, which has been running at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre since last summer, is taking the show on the road for its first North American tour. The cast is led by Caden Brauch as Marty McFly, Don Stephenson as Doc Brown, Burke Swanson as George McFly, Zan Berube as Lorraine Baines, Cartreze Tucker as Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry and Ethan Rogers as Biff Tannen.

Meet the stars who have packed up their DeLorean for a cross-country road trip, and heed Doc Brown's advice: "Get up off of the sofa, turn off the Netflix and come down and see Back to the Future: The Musical. You won't believe your eyes."