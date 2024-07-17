BOOP! The Musical Sets Opening at the Broadhurst Theatre on Broadway

BOOP! The Musical, inspired by the iconic 1930s cartoon flapper Betty Boop, will open at the Broadhurst Theatre on April 5, 2025. The musical opened last year at Chicago’s CIBC Theatre, helmed by Tony-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell. The show features music by 16-time Grammy-winning composer and record producer David Foster, lyrics by Tony nominee Susan Birkenhead and a book by Tony winner Bob Martin. It follows Betty Boop on a journey from a two-dimensional, black-and-white cartoon past to colorful, three-dimensional present-day New York City.

The Chicago production starred Jasmine Amy Rogers as the sassy-sweet, spit-curled title character, Tony winner Faith Prince as Valentina, Ainsley Melham as Dwayne, Erich Bergen as Raymond, Stephen DeRosa as Grampy, Angelica Hale as Trisha and Anastacia McCleskey as Carol. Casting for the Broadway production will be announced soon.

The creative team includes set designer David Rockwell, costume designer Gregg Barnes, lighting designer Philip S. Rosenberg, sound designer Gareth Owen, projection designer Finn Ross, hair and wig designer Sabana Majeed, makeup designer Michael Clifton, illusions designer Skylar Fox with marionette design by the Huber Marionettes, music supervision and arrangements by Daryl Waters, orchestrations by Doug Besterman, dance music arrangements by Zane Mark and music direction and additional arrangements by Andrew Resnick. Casting is by Tara Rubin.

For almost a century, Betty Boop, created by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice and style. Now, in BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music and love in New York City—one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.”

Ahead of the Chicago run, Mitchell and Rogers spoke with Broadway.com about bringing the animated icon to life.