Ali, New Musical About the Life and Legacy of Muhammad Ali, Will Premiere in Chicago in 2025

Ali, a new musical celebrating the life and legacy of the heavyweight boxing champion and humanitarian Muhammad Ali, will premiere in Chicago in 2025. The show will begin performances at the James M. Nederlander Theatre on April 22 and run through May 18. No cast members have been announced.

The show previously planned to premiere in Ali’s hometown of Louisville, at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts in fall 2024.

From his early days as Cassius Clay, growing up with dreams of greatness, to his transformation into Muhammad Ali, the legendary boxer and humanitarian, Ali follows the pivotal moments, the triumphs and the struggles of the man who was not only “The Greatest” inside the ring, but also a fighter for justice and a beacon of hope outside of it. With an original score blending jazz, classical, hip-hop, funk, soul and rock and roll, Ali is a tribute to a man who continues to inspire millions around the world.

Ali is written and directed by Clint Dyer (deputy artistic director of the National Theatre), with original music by Grammy-winning composer Teddy Abrams, choreography by Rich and Tone Talauega (MJ) and lyrics and music production by Grammy-winning hip-hop legend and A Tribe Called Quest founding member Q-Tip.

Former middleweight champion Michael “Silk” Olajide, Jr. will serve as special boxing consultant and fight coordinator for the show. The creative team for Ali also includes set design by Tony nominee Anna Fleischle, costume design by two-time Tony nominee Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Tony nominee Jen Schriever, video/projections/media design by Tony nominee Tal Yarden and Gino Ricardo Green, sound design by Benjamin Grant and Tony winner Kai Harada, orchestrations and arrangements by Abrams and Sean Mayes and music supervision by Sean Mayes.

Grammy-winning saxophonist and vocalist Casey Benjamin serves as associate music producer emeritus with Asmeret Ghebremichael serving as associate director and Fred Carl as creative dramaturg.