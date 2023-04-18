Broadway-Aimed Muhammad Ali Bio-Musical Sets World Premiere in Kentucky

Ali, a new musical about the life of heavyweight boxing champion and activist Muhammad Ali, has scheduled a world premiere staging. The musical will debut at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts in Ali’s hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, in fall of 2024.

The previously announced musical, written by Clint Dyer, composed by Teddy Abrams and directed by Clint Dyer, will feature choreography by Rich and Tone Talauega, scenic design by Tony Award nominee Anna Fleischle, costume design by Tony nominee Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Tony nominee Jen Schriever, sound-effects design by Ben Grant and video/projections/media design by Gino Ricard Green and Tony nominee Tal Yarden.

Fred Carl will serve as creative dramaturg with Michael “Silk” Olajide, Jr. as the special boxing consultant and fight coordinator.

Additional creative team members and casting will be announced at a later date. A search is currently underway for an actor to play the title role.