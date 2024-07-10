Calista Flockart, Christian Slater and Marisa Tomei to Star in New Group's 2024-25 Season

The New Group’s 2024-25 season will include the New York premiere of Jessica Goldberg’s Babe, starring Oscar winner Marisa Tomei, and Sam Shepard’s Curse of the Starving Class, starring Golden Globe Award winner Calista Flockhart, Golden Globe Award winner Christian Slater and Cooper Hoffman (Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, son of Philip Seymour Hoffman) in his stage debut.

In Babe, Abby (Tomei) and Gus have produced it all, from grunge to femme punk hits. Their work marriage is legendary and Gus has the platinum records to prove it. But when Katherine, a fresh A&R hire, calls Abby out on the compromises she’s made in her work union, Abby must face the music and fight to survive. Scott Elliott directs the production, which begins performances at the Pershing Square Signature Center in fall 2024. Additional casting is still to be announced.

In Curse of the Starving Class, a fiercely funny play dismantling the American dream also directed by Elliott, the Tate family scratches and claws their way towards a better future, even as the creditors close in and the family home is on the verge of collapse. Additional casting is still to be announced for the production, which will begin performances in winter 2025.

The New Group’s season, which celebrates the company’s 30th anniversary, will also include the new musical The Last Bimbo of the Apocalypse, with book by Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley, music and lyrics by Michael Breslin with additional music and lyrics by Patrick Foley; and as previously announced, the world premiere of Nazareth Hassan’s Bowl EP, a co-production by Vineyard Theatre and National Black Theatre in association with The New Group.