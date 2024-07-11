You’ve Taken Her Flyers—Now Meet Chelsea Logan, a Member of the Chicago Dance Mob

If you’ve ever wandered through Midtown, Manhattan you’ve surely encountered a member of the Chicago Dance Mob. You’ll recognize them by their bowler hats and signature manner of distributing flyers with a Fosse flair. The marketing agency TheatreMAMA has collaborated with Broadway’s Chicago since 2009, creating what has become a staple feature of the Times Square hubbub. The Broadway Show correspondent Perry Sook peeked behind the curtain of this unique corner of the Broadway universe, meeting up with Chelsea Logan, a 10-year veteran of the street team. Join Chelsea inside an average workday and find out what other theatrical aspirations are behind the cool red lip and character shoes.