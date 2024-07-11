Frozen Original Broadway Cast Member Alyssa Fox Joins National Tour

Alyssa Fox, an original Broadway cast member of Frozen, will join the North American tour of the show as Elsa, replacing Caroline Bowman in the role. Fox will begin performances on August 2 at First Interstate Center for the Arts in Spokane, WA.

Fox served as the Elsa standby in the original Broadway cast when the show premiered at the St. James Theatre in March 2018, staying with the production for its entire Broadway run. Most recently, she played Elphaba in Wicked, performing the role for the show's 20th anniversary celebration.

Fox joins current cast members Lauren Nicole Chapman (Anna), Jeremy Davis (Olaf), Nicholas Edwards (Kristoff), Preston Perez (Hans), Evan Duff (Weselton), Collin Baja and Dan Plehal (alternating as Sven), Avelyn Lena Choi and Savannah Lumar (alternating as Young Elsa) and Norah Nunes and Emma Origenes (alternating as Young Anna).

Frozen also features Alicia Albright, Kate Bailey, Jack Brewer, Reese Britts, Kristen Smith Davis, Sarah Dearstyne, Leigh-Ann Esty, Michael Everett, Jason Goldston, Natalie Goodin, Michael Allan Haggerty, Zach Hess, Dustin Layton, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Michaela Marfori, Brian Martin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Katie Mariko Murray, Tony Neidenbach, Renée Reid, Sammy Schechter, Nick Silverio, Daniel Switzer, Natalie Wisdom and Peli Naomi Woods.

An adaptation of the Oscar-winning animated film, Frozen features the songs from the original plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Oscar winner Jennifer Lee pens the book, with direction by Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage. The tour, which launched in Los Angeles in 2019, is currently playing through July 21 in Vancouver, BC.