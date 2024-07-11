Once Upon a Mattress, Starring Sutton Foster and Michael Urie, Completes Casting

Sutton Foster, Michael Urie and company in Encores! "Once Upon a Mattress" (Photo: Joan Marcus)

The Broadway revival of Once Upon a Mattress, starring Sutton Foster and Michael Urie as Winnifred the Woebegone and Prince Dauntless, has completed casting.

Rounding out the company are Daniel Beeman, Wendi Bergamini, Cicily Daniels, Taylor Marie Daniel, Ben Davis, Sheldon Henry, Oyoyo Joi, Amanda Lamotte, Sarah Michele Lindsey, Michael Olaribigbe, Adam Roberts, Jeffrey Schecter, Darius Wright and Richard Riaz Yoder.

They join a cast that includes Brooks Ashmanskas as The Wizard, Daniel Breaker as The Jester, Will Chase as Sir Harry, Nikki Renée Daniels as Lady Larken, David Patrick Kelly as King Sextimus and Ana Gasteyer as Queen Aggravain.

Additionally, Kara Lindsay (Wicked, Newsies) returns to the production as the standby Winnifred the Woebegone.

Directed by Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, the show will have a limited engagement at the Hudson Theatre from July 31 through November 30 with an official opening on August 12. Both Urie and Foster will also headline the subsequent four-week Los Angeles engagement at Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre from December 10 through January 5, 2025.

Once Upon a Mattress, which debuted on Broadway in 1959 starring Carol Burnett, is a comedic twist on the fairy tale The Princess and the Pea. The show features music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer and a book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller and Marshall Barer, which has been newly updated by Emmy-winning Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino.

The show will feature choreography by Lorin Latarro, scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend, costume design by Andrea Hood, sound design by Tony Award winner Kai Harada and hair and wig design by J. Jared Janas. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Bruce Coughlin, with music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell and music direction by Annbritt duChateau. Cody Renard Richard serves as production stage manager.