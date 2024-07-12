Cole Escola Dresses to Impress on Oh, Mary! Red Carpet; Check Out All the Broadway Opening-Night Highlights

On July 11, Cole Escola’s riotously funny, gleefully ahistorical take on the life of Mary Todd Lincoln Oh, Mary! had its grand Broadway opening at the Lyceum Theatre—probably the most memorable and important thing to happen in an American theater since April 14, 1865.

Broadway.com hit the red carpet to survey the most fabulous looks from the cast, creatives and special guests. Certified style icon Escola was dressed to impress. They went for elegance with a strapless bustier gown, long, black gloves and a makeup look that blended sophistication with drag couture. Escola’s stylist was David Moses, a former designer at Vaquera, who runs the vintage clothing business Winning & Losing and curated Escola’s tres outré Miss Havisham-inspired Met Gala outfit earlier in the year.

Check out the highlights below or view the full gallery for all the most impressive opening-night looks.

Conrad Ricamora returns to Broadway in "Oh, Mary!" as Mary's Husband

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

James Scully, who plays Mary's Teacher, brings color to the carpet

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Patti LuPone, soon to star in Broadway's "The Roommate," joins comedian Murray Hill on the red carpet

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

"Oh, Mary!" producers pose with the company for an opening-night photo

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)