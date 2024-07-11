 Skip to main content
Outer Banks' Rudy Pankow, Emilia Suárez and Terrence Mann to Star in Romeo and Juliet at A.R.T.

by Darryn King • Jul 11, 2024
Terrence Mann, Emilia Suárez, Rudy Pankow
(Photos: Matthew Murphy; c/o A.R.T.; Nicole Tompkins)

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University has announced casting for its upcoming production of Romeo and Juliet. The show, which opens the 2024-25 season, will star Rudy Pankow as Romeo, Emilia Suárez as Juliet and three-time Tony nominee Terrence Mann as Friar Laurence. Performances will begin at the Loeb Drama Center on August 31 with an official opening set for September 5. The limited engagement will run through October 6.

Pankow is best known as JJ in Netflix’s Outer Banks. He also starred in Sony’s Uncharted. Suárez’s stage credits include Destiny of Desire at The Old Globe. On Broadway, Mann played Rum Tum Tugger in the original Broadway production of Cats and delivered Tony-nominated performances in Les Misérables, Pippin and Beauty and the Beast.

Further casting will be announced at a later date.

As previously announced, Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus (Jagged Little Pill, Waitress) will direct the production, with Olivier Award winner Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (Jagged Little Pill) providing choreography and movement direction.

