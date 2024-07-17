Three-Time Tony Nominee Carolee Carmello to Star in Kimberly Akimbo National Tour

Three-time Tony nominee Carolee Carmello will play Kimberly in the national tour of Kimberly Akimbo. As previously announced, the national tour will kick off in Denver, Colorado on September 22, playing more than 60 cities in 80 weeks. Additional casting will be announced soon.

Carmello’s extensive Broadway credits include Tony-nominated performances in Parade, Lestat and Scandalous: The Life and Trials of Aimee Semple McPherson. Her most recent Broadway appearances were in 1776 and Bad Cinderella. She has also performed in the national tours of Les Misérables, Big River, Falsettos and Hello, Dolly!

Kimberly Akimbo centers on Kimberly, who is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

The winner of the 2023 Tony Award for Best Musical, Kimberly Akimbo features book and lyrics by Tony and Pulitzer winner David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Tony winner Jeanine Tesori. Directed by Tony nominee Jessica Stone, it opened at Broadway’s Booth Theatre in November 2022 and played its final performance in April this year.