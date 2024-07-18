Nkeki Obi-Melekwe and Taylor Trensch to Star in World Premiere of Safety Not Guaranteed Musical at BAM

Nkeki Obi-Melekwe and Taylor Trensch will star in the world premiere of Safety Not Guaranteed, the new musical adapted from the 2012 indie film. Obi-Melekwe and Trensch will play Darius and Kenneth, respectively—the characters played by Aubrey Plaza and Mark Duplass in the film. The show, adapted for the stage by Nick Blaemire and directed by Lee Sunday Evans, will play at BAM’s Harvey Theater from September 17 through October 20.

Obi-Melekwe made her Broadway debut as Tina Turner in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, after starring in the West End production. She recently appeared in the new musical Redwood at the La Jolla Playhouse. Trensch's Broadway credits include Dear Evan Hansen Camelot, Hello, Dolly!, To Kill a Mockingbird, Matilda, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and Wicked. He was last seen off-Broadway in The Seven Year Disappear.

They lead a cast that features Ashley Pérez Flanagan (Freestyle Love Supreme) as Liz, Pomme Koch (The Band’s Visit) as Jeff, Rohan Kymal (Private Party at the Public Theater) as Arnau and John-Michael Lyles (A Strange Loop) as Tristan.

This new musical reimagines Derek Connolly’s award-winning film with new songs by Ryan Miller of alt-rock group Guster. The story follows Darius, a low-level journalist who is assigned to report on a local classified ad offering the opportunity to go back in time, and the complicated relationship that ensues.

"I've been a fan of the film for years and always thought it could work as a musical,” said Blaemire in a statement, “but the way it's come together has been a series of serendipitous moments you can't plan.” He added, “And this wonderful cast and band have elevated the show beyond my wildest dreams.”

Safety Not Guaranteed features set design by Krit Robinson, costume design by the Sarita Fellows, lighting design by Reza Behjat and sound design by Drew Levy. Isabel Perry serves as the assistant directior. Illusions are by Steve Cuffio and fight direction is by Drew Leary.