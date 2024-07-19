Choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter to Direct New Musical Yasuke: The Black Samurai

Broadway choreographer and perfomer JoAnn M. Hunter will direct and choreograph the new musical Yasuke: The Black Samurai. According to the exclusive Variety report, the production is aiming to open on Broadway in the 2026-27 season.

The musical features a book and music inspired by traditional Japanese music sounds (“hōgaku”) by New York-based composer Bálint Varga, with Japanese lyrics by Azusa Fujikura and English lyrics by Jöel René Scoville and Joe Barros. Further creative announcements are forthcoming. The show was presented to industry experts and potential backers in the inaugural Broadway Shark Tank in 2023, a pitch program for new musicals.

Hunter made her Broadway debut in the cast of Jerome Robbins’ Broadway in 1989. Her extensive Broadway resume since then includes performing in Miss Saigon and Thoroughly Modern Millie and serving as dance captain in Chicago and Spring Awakening. Most recently, she choreographed Bad Cinderella and School of Rock. Hunter is also attached to direct the similarly Broadway-aimed Jo: The Little Women Musical.

Yasuke: The Black Samurai is set in 16th-century feudal Japan. It recounts the journey of Yasuke, an African man uprooted from his native land of Mozambique, only to be brought to Japan, where he is bestowed with respect in a society known for its discipline and moral codes. In Japan, he discovers the Samurai culture where the way of living life carries the utmost significance.

The original demo soundtrack is available to listen to online.