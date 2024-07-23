Cole Escola's Unhinged Comedy Oh, Mary! Extends on Broadway

Oh, Mary!, Cole Escola's riotous, ahistorical romp about First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln, has extended its Broadway run. The play, which began its Broadway engagement on June 26 at the Lyceum Theatre, will now run through November 10.

Escola leads Oh, Mary! as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism and suppressed desires abound in this one act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot. The show also stars Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Hannah Solow and Peter Smith completing the cast. Sam Pinkleton directs.

Oh, Mary! had a twice-extended world premiere at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. It won Best New Play at the Off Broadway Alliance Awards, received the John Gassner Award for new American play from the Outer Critics Circle and was honored with the Sam Norkin Off-Broadway Award from the Drama Desk.

The Broadway creative team includes dots (scenic design), Holly Pierson (costume design), Cha See (lighting design), Daniel Kluger (sound design and original music), Drew Levy (sound design), Leah J. Loukas (wig design), Addison Heeren (props supervision) and David Dabbon (musical arrangements).