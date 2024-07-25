Lorna Courtney, Damon Daunno, Taylor Iman Jones and More to Lead World Premiere of Empire Records: The Musical

McCarter Theatre Center has announced a cast of Broadway veterans to lead its world-premiere production of Empire Records: The Musical. Directed by Trip Cullman with choreography by Ellenore Scott, the show features an original rock score by Zoe Sarnak and a book by Carol Heikkinen, screenwriter of the 1995 film on which the musical is based. Performances will run from September 6 through October 6 in McCarter’s Berlind Theatre.

The cast will feature Tony nominee Lorna Courtney as Corey, Tony nominee Damon Daunno as Rex Manning, Taylor Iman Jones as Max, Michael Luwoye as Joe, Tyler Donovan McCall as Lucas, Liam Pearce as AJ, Sam Poon as Warren, Analise Scarpaci as Debra, Eric Wiegand as Mark and Samantha Williams as Gina. The Ensemble also includes Hoke Faser, Alex Lugo, Leah Read and Maximilian Sangerman with swings Andrew Cekala and Jarynn Whitney.

Overflowing with optimism, ‘90s counterculture, rooftop dancing and the spirit of punk rock, Empire Records: The Musical tells the story of a band of idealistic misfits fighting to save their beloved record store from a corporate takeover. With tactics ranging from desperate to dangerous, the team comes together during a visit by over-the-hill pop star Rex Manning to discover the true value of friendship, love and music—all in one extraordinary, unforgettable day. The original film starred Liv Tyler as Corey, Maxwell Caulfield as Rex Manning, Anthony LaPaglia as Joe and Renée Zellweger as Gina, among others.

The creative team includes scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Adam Honoré, sound design by John Shivers and hair and makeup by Tommy Kurzman. Music direction is by Daniel Green, with music supervision by Bryan Perri, orchestrations by Sarnak and Perri and arrangements by Sarnak. Ann C. James serves as intimacy coordinator.