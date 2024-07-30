Complete Cast Set for Romeo and Juliet at A.R.T.

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University has completed casting for its upcoming production of Romeo and Juliet. The show, which opens the 2024-25 season, will begin at the Loeb Drama Center on August 31, officially opening on September 5 and running through October 6.

As previously reported, the show will star Rudy Pankow as Romeo, Emilia Suárez as Juliet and Terrence Mann as Friar Laurence. They are joined by Terence Archie (Lord Capulet) Jason Bowen (Prince, others), Sharon Catherine Brown (Nurse), Bradley Dean (Lord Montague, Friar John), Brandon Dial (Benvolio) Adi Dixit (Paris), Abiola Obatolu (Lady Montague, others), Alex Ross (Tybalt), Will Savarese (Abraham, others), Adam Shaukat (Sampson, others), Clay Singer (Mercutio) and Nicole Villamil (Lady Capulet).



Diane Paulus will direct the production with Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui providing choreography and movement direction. “Romeo and Juliet has been a favorite play of mine for years," said Paulus in a statement. “It is often considered to be a play about hate. I am interested in pivoting that framework: rather than defining our lives through hatred, can we choose to define our lives through love? This question opened the play up for me in a way that was very liberating."

The creative team includes Amy Rubin (scenic design), Emilio Sosa (costume design), Jen Schriever (lighting design), Daniel Lundberg (sound design), Alexandre Dai Castaing (composer), J. Jared Janas (hair, wig and makeup design), Thomas Schall (fight consultant), and Lauren Kiele DeLeon (intimacy coordinator). Marc Kimmelman is the associate choreographer.