Tony Winner Michael Cerveris Joins Broadway’s Tammy Faye as Reverend Jerry Falwell

Two-time Tony winner Michael Cerveris will play Reverend Jerry Falwell in the Elton John musical Tammy Faye on Broadway. The show begins performances at Broadway's Palace Theatre on October 19 with an official opening set for November 14.

Cerveris will star alongside Katie Brayben, reprising her Olivier Award-winning performance as Tammy Faye Bakker, and Christian Borle as Jim Bakker.

“As an audience member, I’ve always admired Michael’s performances and I am thrilled to welcome him into the Tammy Faye family,” said director Rupert Goold in a statement. “I know his Jerry Falwell will be the perfect foil for Katie and Christian’s Tammy Faye and Jim. I can’t wait to get into the rehearsal room to work with Michael and the full company to bring this wonderful new musical to Broadway audiences this fall.”

Cerveris made his Broadway debut with a Tony-nominated performance as the title character in The Who's Tommy in 1993. His Broadway credits include Assassins (Tony nom), Sweeney Todd (Tony win), Evita (Tony nom) and Fun Home (Tony win).

A retelling of the true story of the talk-show evangelists Tammy Faye Messner and Jim Bakker, Tammy Faye had its world premiere at London’s Almeida Theatre in 2022 and was nominated for four Olivier Awards. The show features a book by James Graham and lyrics by Jake Shears.