Darren Criss Sets September Return of Broadway Music Festival Elsie Fest

Darren Criss, co-creator and producer of Elsie Fest, announced on social media that the showtune-centric music festival will return this fall. In a rhyming Instagram post, Criss wrote: "She's back... Save The Date. This September 8. Stay tuned for all the 1st-rate artists we have on our slate. Can't wait. Who can relate? It's gonna be great."

Founded in 2015, Elsie Fest (named for the deceased hooker referenced in Cabaret's title song) is an outdoor music festival featuring the stars and songs of stage and screen. Last held in 2021, featured performers have included Lea Michele, Cynthia Erivo, Evan Rachel Wood, Leslie Odom Jr., Aaron Tveit, Tituss Burgess and Megan Hilty among many others.

Past iterations of Elsie Fest have been held at various sites across New York City including JBL Live at Pier 97, the Ford Amphitheatre in Coney Island, SummerStage in Central Park and the Prospect Park Bandshell. Details about this year's event are forthcoming. The festival is co-created and produced by Ricky Rollins, Lea Michele and Jordan Roth.

Criss will return to Broadway this fall in the new musical Maybe Happy Ending, beginning performances at the Belasco Theatre on October 16.