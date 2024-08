Ariana Madix is back on Broadway as Chicago's Roxie Hart, returning to the role that gave the Vanderpump Rules star her Broadway debut back in January. She took her (second) first bow on August 1 at the Ambassador Theatre, and Broadway.com was on site to capture the celebratory curtain call. Take a look at photos from the Broadway homecoming below, and catch Madix on stage through September 1.

Madix takes a bow alongside "Chicago" castmates R. Lowe, Max von Essen, Amra-Faye Wright, Red Concepción, NaTasha Yvette Williams and more (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Madix and her Velma Kelly, Amra-Faye Wright, greet the audience

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Madix and Wright take a bow with their bouquets (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)