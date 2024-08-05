Luxuriate in Highlights from the Pre-Broadway Opening Night of The Queen of Versailles, Starring Kristin Chenoweth

The world-premiere engagement of The Queen of Versailles, the new Stephen Schwartz-scored musical about billionaire-couple Jackie and David Siegel starring Kristin Chenoweth and F. Murray Abraham, opened at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre on August 1. As previously reported, the show will run through August 25 in Boston and open on Broadway during the 2025-26 season.

The epitome of the American Dream, Jackie Siegel is a former computer engineer turned Mrs. Florida and billionairess married to David "The Timeshare King" Siegel. Together, the couple sets out to construct the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida—a $100 million mansion inspired by the Palace of Versailles—until the Great Recession of 2008 threatens to shatter their dreams and extravagant lifestyle.

The Queen of Versailles is an adaptation of the 2012 documentary of the same name about socialite Jacqueline “Jackie” Siegel. The book is by Lindsey Ferrentino; Michael Arden directs.

Check out highlights from the show's opening night below.

The cast of “The Queen of Versailles” at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre (Photo: Ken Yotsukura)

F. Murray Abraham, Kristin Chenoweth, Muumi and the cast of “The Queen of Versailles”

(Photo: Nile Hawver)

F. Murray Abraham, Kristin Chenoweth and the cast of “The Queen of Versailles” take their opening-night bows (Photo: Nile Hawver)

Documentary filmmaker Lauren Greenfield, Kristin Chenoweth and book writer Lindsey Ferrentino celebrate the evening (Photo: Ken Yotsukura)

Costars Kristin Chenoweth and F. Murray Abraham pose on the pink carpet

(Photo: Ken Yotsukura)

The cast of “The Queen of Versailles” (Photo: Ken Yotsukura)