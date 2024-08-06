David Henry Hwang, Bear McCreary, Zoe Sarnak and Leigh Silverman to Develop New Musical Particle Fever for Broadway

Particle Fever, a new musical about particle physics, is in development for Broadway. Tony winner and Pulitzer Prize finalist David Henry Hwang pens the book, while Bear McCreary and Zoe Sarnak write the music and lyrics. Two-time Tony nominee Leigh Silverman (Suffs), who collaborates with Hwang this fall on the Broadway revival of Yellow Face, will direct.

Based on the 2013 documentary film about the largest scientific experiment ever undertaken, Particle Fever tells the story of the scientists who discovered the "God Particle” and forever altered mankind’s understanding of its own existence in the process. An exploration of the very nature of exploration itself, Particle Fever proves that even the very best theories are often no match for reality.

McCreary is best known for his work composing scores for television, film and video games. His credits include Battlestar Galactica, Outlander, The Walking Dead, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and the video games Call of Duty: Vanguard, God of War and God of War Ragnarök, among others. Sarnak's music and lyrics were recently seen off-Broadway in the MCC production of the rock musical The Lonely Few.

“Theater artists, like scientists, are called to probe the biggest, most confounding questions in the universe," said producers Megan Kingery and Annie Roney in a statement. "How lucky we are to have such a stellar team of fellow explorers to collaborate with on Particle Fever. As anyone who has followed their careers would expect, David Henry Hwang, Bear McCreary, Zoe Sarnak and Leigh Silverman are creating something brilliantly authentic with this work. Even more impressive—they’ve uncovered the inherent hilarity and joy that lie at the heart of human ambition, making this journey every bit as entertaining as it is enlightening."