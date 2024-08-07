Othello Starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals Broadway Design Team

The full design team has been announced for the upcoming Kenny Leon-helmed production of Othello, starring Denzel Washington (Othello), Jake Gyllenhaal (Iago) and Molly Osborne (Desdemona). The production will come to Broadway in spring 2025 for a 15-week engagement at a Shubert theater to be announced.

The creative team will include two-time Tony Award winner and two-time Emmy Award winner Derek McLane (scenic design), Tony Award winner Dede Ayite (costume design), eight-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (lighting design), two-time Tony Award nominee and OBIE Award winner Justin Ellington (sound design) and Academy Award winner and Emmy Award winner Mia Neal (hair and wig design). Claire Warden serves as intimacy director.

In Othello, Washington will play the noble Moor of Venice and commanding warrior-general opposite Gyllenhaal as the ambitious lieutenant and masterful manipulator Iago. Spurned for promotion, Iago’s relentless quest for vengeance against Othello and his wife, Desdemona (Osborne), plunges them into a shocking web of deception and betrayal.

Production dates and additional casting will be announced soon.