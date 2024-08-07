Hadestown Casts the Stars of Its Next North American Tour

Hadestown has found the full cast to lead a new North American tour, launching this October. Performances are scheduled to begin October 3 at the Palace Theatre in Waterbury, CT. The show will also make its Vermont debut where Anaïs Mitchell began work on the musical as an indie theater project 18 years ago.

The touring cast will feature Nickolaus Colón as Hades, Megan Colton as Eurydice, Jaylon C. Crump as Hermes, Namisa Mdlalose Bizana as Persephone and Bryan Munar as Orpheus. The Fates will be played by Katelyn Crall, Miriam Navarrete and Alli Sutton. The Workers Chorus will feature Randy Cain, Miracle Myles, Kaitlyn O’Leary, Mikaela Rada and Joe Rumi. Swings for the tour will include Jamir Brown, Ricky Cardenas, Michelle E. Carter and Julia Schick.

Hadestown is the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Inspired by the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, the show features a Tony-nominated book and Tony-winning score by Anaïs Mitchell and Tony-winning direction by Rachel Chavkin. The First National Tour of Hadestown began in October 2021, one of the first Broadway tours to launch post-pandemic, and played in 85 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

For the full touring schedule, click here.