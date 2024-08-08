Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk and Bill Burr Will Star in Glengarry Glen Ross on Broadway

Emmy winner Kieran Culkin, Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk and Emmy and Grammy nominee Bill Burr will star in David Mamet’s ruthless salesman drama Glengarry Glen Ross on Broadway. The production, directed by Patrick Marber (Leopoldstadt) will open in spring 2025. Additional casting, dates, design team and venue will be announced at a later date.

Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama is set in a cutthroat Chicago real estate office where four salespeople compete to sell mostly worthless properties to unwitting customers. Whoever sells the most wins a car; whoever sells the least is out of a job—a ruthless environment where each character will do anything to come out on top.

“In 1983, I saw the original production of Glengarry Glen Ross in London,” Marber said in a statement. “I was just 19. The play blew my young soul away. It was one of the reasons I wanted to work in theatre. Forty years later, I am so thrilled to be directing it on Broadway with these incredible actors. I will do my utmost to ensure that this great American play brings audiences the same great pleasures it brought to me.”

The latest in a succession of Succession stars to head to Broadway, Culkin won a Golden Globe and Emmy Award for his performance in the HBO drama. He starred in This Is Our Youth in the West End in 2003 and on Broadway in 2014. He will next be seen in Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain. In Glengarry Glen Ross, he will play the role of smooth-talking Richard Roma.

Odenkirk starred in AMC’s Breaking Bad and its spin-off Better Call Saul, receiving six Emmy nominations for his performance in the latter. Making his Broadway debut in Glengarry Glen Ross, he will play the role of end-of-his-rope Shelly Levene.

Burr is a comedian and podcaster whose stand-up specials include the Grammy-nominated Paper Tiger. He has had roles in AMC’s Breaking Bad and the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Also making his Broadway debut, he will play the role of spiteful Dave Moss.

The 1984 Broadway production of Glengarry Glen Ross received four Tony nominations, including for Best Play and Best Director, with one win for actor Joe Mantegna. The 1992 film adaptation starred Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon, Alec Baldwin, Ed Harris, Alan Arkin, Kevin Spacey and Jonathan Pryce. The play was last revived on Broadway in 2012.